Thai media underline Vietnam’s rising stature at 14th National Party Congress

Thai media outlets closely followed and provided extensive coverage of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), highlighting the country’s increasingly prominent position and strong development momentum across multiple fields.



The online newspaper Thaipublica published an article describing the congress as a “strategic turning point” in Vietnam’s carefully planned and long-term modernisation process. According to the author, the scale of the event and the thorough preparations underscored its particular significance. Growing international attention was reflected in the large number of foreign journalists accredited to cover the congress and Vietnam’s early establishment of an international press centre.



Thaipublica noted that the congress marked a clear shift towards a new growth model focused on improving productivity, promoting digitalisation, transitioning to a green economy and developing high value-added industries. The congress also emphasised the need for institutional reform, not only in economic management but extending to social, cultural, defence and foreign affairs.



Unlike previous congresses, the article said, the CPV this time adopted a concrete action programme with clear timelines and transparent accountability mechanisms. The 14th National Congress was described as a “transitional phase”, with Vietnam shifting its focus from “survival” to “strategy”, and from “speed” to “quality”.



Meanwhile, the January 23 issue of Prachachat Business ran an interview with Associate Professor Dr Morragotwong Phumplab, a lecturer at Thammasat University and a Vietnam specialist, focusing on key economic issues discussed at the 14th National Congress while analysing the strengths and weaknesses of economic development in Vietnam and Thailand.



She also pointed out that Vietnam enjoys advantages in lower labour costs and a large working-age population, making it attractive to foreign investors. Nevertheless, the country still faces constraints related to workforce quality, high-tech capacity and heavy reliance on exports.



On January 23, mgronline.com published an article describing Party General Secretary To Lam as a decisive reformer. Prior to the congress, he had pledged to steer Vietnam towards double-digit growth. Immediately after his re-election, he stressed the need to build a governance system based on integrity, competence, resolve and professionalism, with effectiveness measured by concrete results.



The Bangkok Post on January 23 ran an article titled “Investors cheer Vietnam reform, To Lam re-appointment as Communist Party chief”.



Overall, Thai media outlets highly valued the significance and stature of the congress, underscoring the major orientations, reform commitments and strong development messages delivered by Vietnam’s leaders at this landmark political event./.