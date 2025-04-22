Thai Hoa Palace becomes Vietnam's first cultural heritage site to meet green building standards

Thai Hoa Palace attracts many domestic and international tourists. (Photo: vov.vn)

Thai Hoa Palace in the Imperial City of Hue has been awarded the “LOTUS Green Building” certificate by the Vietnam Green Building Council (VGBC) in collaboration with the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre.



This milestone was celebrated on April 20, marking the first time a UNESCO world heritage site in Vietnam has met Green Building standards.



The palace, a symbol of power during the Nguyen Dynasty (1802–1945), features unique architecture and is a crucial part of the Hue Imperial Palace heritage site.



The “LOTUS Green Building” certificate not only honours its architectural and historical significance, but also recognises Hue's efforts in restoring the Thai Hoa Palace in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.



From November 2021 to November 2024, the restoration process of Thai Hoa Palace has been rigorously implemented, using traditional materials alongside advanced conservation techniques. This approach optimises energy efficiency, minimises emissions and maximises the preservation of the site's original value.



Executive Director of the Vietnam Green Building Council Douglas Lee Snyders commended Hue's commitment to integrating green development principles into heritage conservation. He stated: “LOTUS is not just a certificate; it affirms that heritage is not only about the past but also the future, if properly protected.”



The Thai Hoa Palace Conservation and Restoration Project has a budget of nearly 128 billion VND (4.9 million USD), encompassing various tasks such as preserving, repairing and restoring the wooden load-bearing structure, roof, walls and floors. Special attention was given to the gilded lacquer on the wooden structures and interior of the palace, meticulously refurbished to revive the palace's splendid golden interior.



Following the restoration's completion, Thai Hoa Palace has garnered significant attention from tourists. In addition to promoting the site’s value, the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre has called on visitors to contribute to the protection and preservation of this heritage site.



The palace was constructed in 1805 under King Gia Long in the Dai Cung Mon area, and was later restored and expanded by King Minh Mang in 1833 at its current location./.