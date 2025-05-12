TH Group inaugurates large-scale dairy processing plant in Russia

Delegates press the button to activate TH Group's milk processing plant in Borovsk district in Kaluga oblast of Russia on May 11. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's TH Group officially inaugurated its state-of-the-art fresh milk processing plant in Borovsk district in Kaluga oblast of Russia on May 11, marking a significant milestone in its high-tech dairy farming and milk production project in Russia.



The ceremony was attended by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, as part of the Vietnam–Russia Business Forum held in Moscow.



Speaking at the forum, General Secretary Lam congratulated both nations on the growing economic cooperation. He highlighted the vital role of businesses in fostering the bilateral ties and expressed confidence that future collaboration will extend beyond agriculture into areas such as investment, trade, science and technology, energy, and industry.



The plant’s launch ceremony was held simultaneously in both Moscow and Kaluga, with senior leaders from both Vietnam and Russia, along with business representatives, symbolically pressing the activation button for the new facility. The factory completes a crucial link in TH’s closed-loop production chain — “from green pastures to pure milk” — and will produce a range of high-quality dairy products under the TH True MILK brand.



Speaking at the ceremony, Hero of Labour Thai Huong, founder and Chairwoman of the Strategy Council of the TH Group, expressed her belief that the project set a new benchmark for Vietnamese international investment. She praised the consistent investment-friendly policies of the Russian Government, especially in recent years, which have enabled TH to support domestic production and reduce reliance on imported dairy products.



Hero of Labour Thai Huong, founder and Chairwoman of the Strategy Council of the TH Group, addresses the launching ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Kaluga Governor Vladislav Shapsha expressed his pride in hosting a major international investment project like TH’s. He emphasised that such ventures are accelerating the growth of the region’s dairy farming sector, placing Kaluga at the forefront of milk production growth across Russia. The official reaffirmed his commitment to fostering a supportive environment for investors.



Following the launch, production lines at the TH plant officially went into operation. The plant has a total capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day, with the first phase producing 500 tonnes daily. All milk used at the plant is sourced from TH’s high-tech farms in the Moscow and Kaluga oblasts. TH milk boasts a high nutritional profile, with a fat content of 4.0% and protein at 3.2% — among the highest quality levels in Russia.



In addition to fresh milk, the plant will also manufacture a range of Russian-style dairy products, including smetana (sour cream), drinking yoghurt, kefir, butter, cheese, ice cream, and a variety of health-focused beverages.



TH true MILK products made in Russia will serve both the domestic market and be exported to regional and international markets such as the BRICS countries and the Asia-Pacific.



The support from both governments, combined with the relentless dedication of the TH team, has enabled the project to generate tangible socio-economic benefits — revitalising tens of thousands of hectares of farmland in Moscow and Kaluga, creating over 500 jobs for Russian workers, and becoming a meaningful symbol of people-to-people diplomacy./.