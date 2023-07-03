“Tet in Summer” held in Belgium to raise funds for Vietnamese poor children

The event was organised by a charity group Friends for Vietnamese Kids.

Visitors to the event can have the opportunity to enjoy the Tet (Lunar New Year) atmosphere – the biggest festival of Vietnamese people in a year.

Head of the charity group Nguyen Chung Thuy said that many people in Belgium want to attend the traditional Tet festival. However, the celebration is usually held at the beginning of the year when cold weather prevents people to attend.

The group held a similar festival in July when many people find it easier to join.

Thuy, her husband, and their Belgian friends founded the group in 2014 and organised fundraising activities for poor children in Bac Giang province every two years.

The activities are supported by other organisations. So far, the group has helped about 800 students in Bac Giang province. From 2020, the group started to provide regular support to ten children, giving each of them 500,000 VND (21 USD) a year to buy books and school supplies./.