Making news
Tet gifts delivered to Truong Sa soldiers, people
As scheduled, the vessels will dock at islands and islets in the district, delivering supplies and gifts to people and soldiers stationed there on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet).
The gifts include essential goods and traditional food for Tet donated by organisations and businesses.
Earlier, on December 20, 100 gifts were presented to personnel and policy beneficiaries at the Navy Region 4 High Command, as part of an annual programme run by the online newspaper of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnam People's Navy High Command./.