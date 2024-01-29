Making news
Tet gathering held for Vietnamese in New York
Speaking at the event, which saw the participation of more than 500 Vietnamese people, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, stressed the importance of the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly recognising the Lunar New Year as a UN holiday from 2024.
He briefed the participants on remarkable achievements Vietnam recorded in socio-economic development and foreign affairs, and lauded contributions by overseas Vietnamese.
Giang also provided updates on some new policies and laws at home that support returning OVs, including the amended Land Law recently approved by the National Assembly.
The two offices will continue supporting Vietnamese in New York and its adjacent areas, he pledged./.