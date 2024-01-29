Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Tet gathering held for Vietnamese in New York The Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) and the Vietnamese Consulate General in New York co-hosted a gathering on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival on January 27 evening (local time).

Speaking at the event, which saw the participation of more than 500 Vietnamese people, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, stressed the importance of the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly recognising the Lunar New Year as a UN holiday from 2024.

He briefed the participants on remarkable achievements Vietnam recorded in socio-economic development and foreign affairs, and lauded contributions by overseas Vietnamese.  

Giang also provided updates on some new policies and laws at home that support returning OVs, including the amended Land Law recently approved by the National Assembly.

The two offices will continue supporting Vietnamese in New York and its adjacent areas, he pledged./.

