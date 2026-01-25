Tet event in Japan celebrates success of 14th National Party Congress

A dancing performance at the Vietnamese Tet Osaka 2026 programme. Photo: VNA

An event themed “Radiant Vietnam” was opened by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka prefecture, Japan, on January 24 to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet), attracting a large gathering of Vietnamese expatriates and Japanese friends.

The two-day event carries special significance as it coincides with nationwide celebrations of the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, a milestone reflecting the country’s confidence, determination, and aspirations for development in a new era.

The Vietnamese Tet Osaka 2026 programme is meant to not only celebrate Vietnamese culture but also serve as a bridge for tightening the friendship between the peoples of Vietnam and Japan.

Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka Ngo Trinh Ha highlighted the significance of the event, describing it as a meaningful activity to mark the success of the 14th National Party Congress.

He added that its theme reflects the country’s confidence and aspirations for a new phase of development while also fostering patriotism and solidarity among the Vietnamese community in Japan.

Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka Ngo Trinh Ha speaks at the event. Photo: VNA

Ha expressed confidence that following the Congress, Vietnam will enter a phase of stronger development, guided by major directions on digital transformation, green transition, and science – technology advancement, thus contributing to the country’s standing and international cooperation, including the Vietnam – Japan relationship.

Mineura Shuhei, representing the Izumisano city’s council in Osaka prefecture, congratulated Vietnam on the 14th National Party Congress. He expressed his hope that Vietnam’s leadership will continue to guide the country successfully for the benefit of its people, toward a society of sustainable development.

He stated that the Izumisano administration will continue its efforts to build an inclusive society, ensuring that Vietnamese people can live in Japan with peace of mind.

The Vietnamese Tet Osaka 2026 event offers a diverse lineup of cultural performances, traditional cuisine, folk games, and Vietnam tourism showcases, helping popularise the country’s dynamic, friendly, and globally engaged image. It is expected to attract around 100,000 visitors./.