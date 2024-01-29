Making news
Tet celebrations held for Vietnamese in France, Germany
In his remarks, Ambassador Thang lauded the contribution of the Vietnamese community and wished them a new year with good health, success and prosperity.
The diplomat emphasised that the year 2023 marked the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-France diplomatic ties and 10 years of their strategic partnership. It also featured many events, activities and exchanges in all fields and at all levels.
The 12th France-Vietnam Decentralised Cooperation Conference, which took place in Hanoi in April 2023, was a typical example of closeness and diversity in their bilateral relations, he said, expressing his confidence that the close relationship between Vietnam and France in all fields will continue to bear fruits.
For his part, Arnaud Grégoire pledged that Paris will continue to promote cooperation in the C40 network, featuring nearly 100 mayors of the world's leading cities, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, to help the two countries' cities adapt to climate change in innovative ways.
Participants at the event had a chance to enjoy art performances by the Vietnamese Culture Centre in France.
On January 27, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Frankfurt, Germany also organised a ceremony to welcome the Lunar New Year on January 27.
Speaking at the event, Consul General Nguyen Quynh Phuong reviewed Vietnam's outstanding political, economic and diplomatic achievements in 2023, emphasising that Vietnam's foreign relations are increasingly expanding and its prestige in the international arena is improving.
She said that the relationship between Vietnam and Germany continued to deepen and become more substantive in many fields.
Germany is Vietnam's largest trading partner in the EU and the latter is Germany's largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN). Their bilateral trade turnover reached nearly 14 billion USD last year.
She underlined the contributions of the Vietnamese community in Germany to Vietnam's overall success, contributing to popularise the images of the country and Vietnamese people. The diplomat also called on the Vietnamese community to continue supporting the activities of the Consulate General, together looking toward their homeland./.