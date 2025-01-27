Tet celebrations held across North America

The Vietnamese communities in the US and Canada celebrated Tet (Lunar New Year) with vibrant cultural events that highlighted national pride and cross-cultural understanding.

In New York, the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN and the Vietnamese Consulate General hosted the Homeland Spring programme on January 25, drawing the participation of more than 500 guests despite frigid temperatures.

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, head of the Vietnamese mission, highlighted Vietnam’s socio-economic development in 2024 and expressed his profound gratitude to the Vietnamese people in the US East Coast for turning their hearts to the Fatherland while emphasising their unbreakable connections to the nation.

He underscored 2025 as a significant milestone for Vietnam as after 80 years of national independence and 50 years since national reunification, the country is entering an era of the nation’s rise.

Giang underlined the importance of the great national solidarity, noting that he hopes generations of the Vietnamese people in the US will enhance contributions to the homeland’s development as well as the Vietnam – US comprehensive strategic partnership.

In Canada, the Canada - Vietnam Cultural and Educational Council (CVCEC) orchestrated meaningful initiatives to showcase Vietnamese cultural traditions during Tet.

Collaborating with several education establishments in the country, the CVCEC arranged cultural performances, traditional costume displays, and educational programmes that also attracted many international students.

The origin and significance of Vietnamese Tet were introduced at the events, helping promote traditional values and solidarity while leaving lasting impressions on international friends./.