Tet celebration foster connections for Vietnamese community in Belgium

An art performance at the celebration. (Photo: VNA)

A Tet (Lunar New Year) celebration was held in Brussels, drawing hundreds of Vietnamese expatriates in Belgium and from neighbouring countries.

From early morning on February 2, or the fifth day of the Year of the Snake, Woluwe Saint-Pierre Cultural Centre - the venue of the event, was a painter's palette of colour, with traditional “Ao Dai” (Vietnamese traditional long dress), blossoming peach and apricot branches, and red calligraphy scrolls setting the festive scene.

A standout feature of the event was the traditional five-fruit tray display, alongside a beautifully arranged space showcasing iconic dishes of Tet like “banh chung” (square sticky rice cake), and symbolic New Year flowers.

Beyond the celebration, the event offered something deeper - an opportunity for the Vietnamese expatriates to reconnect with their cultural roots.

Le Thanh Van, an expat in Belgium, who brought her daughter to the event, hoped that her daughter will learn Vietnamese and develop a stronger connection to her mother’s homeland.

From Lille city, Quang Thi Minh said that the event helped ease her homesickness. Meanwhile, Cao Van Su, who has lived in Belgium for 59 years, proudly donned a traditional 'ao dai' for the occasion, which he praised as a chance to bring Vietnamese in Belgium together, keeping their traditions.

The festival also drew special affection from international guests. Belgian Olivier Desmedt, who has been involved with the Vietnamese community for nearly a decade, shared his love for Tet, describing it as a time for family and community reunion.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao praised the General Union of Vietnamese in Belgium (UGVB) for its role in preserving Vietnamese culture, supporting the community, and fostering strong ties with Belgian authorities. He highlighted Vietnam’s achievements in 2024, and contributions from overseas Vietnamese, including those in Belgium.

He said that Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, along with a royal government delegation, will make an official visit to Vietnam from March 31 to April 4, reflecting Vietnam’s growing role as a key partner for Belgium and the European Union. He expressed his confidence that it will deepen cooperation in politics, trade, and culture.

UGVB President Huynh Cong My reaffirmed the association’s commitment to fostering unity, supporting expatriates, and strengthening cultural and economic ties.

Carla Dejonghe, Deputy Mayor of Woluwe Saint-Pierre, who welcomed the celebration with enthusiasm, said that Vietnamese culture and cuisine bring great richness to the multicultural landscape of Brussels.

Along with enjoying special art performances, participants also received free Vietnamese fruits and engaged in a lucky draw for a Paris-Hanoi return ticket from Vietnam Airlines./.