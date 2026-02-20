Tet 2026: Travellers opt for affordable recharge, closer-to-home experiences

Moc Chau in Son La province draws tourist influxes. Photo: VNA

Although less frenetic than the prior year, travel during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday continues to dominate preferences among Vietnamese consumers, serving as a key means of mental recharge after a year of busy work and routine.

Domestic and outbound tour packages were already sold out one to two months in advance. Within Vietnam, popular hotspots include Sa Pa in Lao Cai province, attractions in the former Ha Giang area (now part of Tuyen Quang), Moc Chau in Son La province, and Mekong Delta locales such as Can Tho, Dong Thap, and Tay Ninh.

Vietnamese travellers opting for outbound trips overwhelmingly favoured nearby Asian markets such as China, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Singapore. Long-haul Europe, by contrast, experienced a noticeable drop in popularity from prior years, as economic headwinds, tighter household budgets, and deliberate cost-cutting pushed consumers toward shorter, more affordable journeys.

More households are moving beyond the classic Tet formula of family gatherings, home-cooked feasts, and hosting visitors. Increasingly, they are choosing shared travel as a way to unwind, recharge, and deepen familial ties. What was once considered an optional add-on has evolved into a purposeful, forward-planned priority, calibrated to meet budgets and the varying needs of family members across generations.

Enjoying majestic mountain view in An Giang province. Photo: VNA

Amid ongoing economic challenges, domestic destinations that combine proximity, affordability, and unique appeal are winning out. Northern mountainous region and the Mekong Delta retain strong draw with their scenic landscapes, mild weather, and distinct cultural identity.

Outbound travel persists among certain groups but skews heavily toward nearby Asian destinations with short flight duration, moderate costs, and convenient entry processes, a clear manifestation of prudent consumer behaviour.

A rising influence comes from the youth in reshaping Tet travel trends. Beyond middle-aged families, students and young singles are actively arranging group excursions, with heightened focus on safety, convenience, and meaningful shared memories./.