Tet 2026: Longer holiday, wider horizons for Vietnamese explorers

The Lunar New Year (Tet) 2026 holiday reveals a clear diversity in Vietnamese travel patterns, with consumers increasingly opting for early departures to bypass peak crowds or embracing short-haul getaways abroad, said Country Manager of Booking.com for Vietnam Branavan Aruljothi.

Booking.com has released detailed search data to offer a clear snapshot of traveler intent across the nine-day Tet break.

Vietnamese travelers adopt more deliberate planning

According to Aruljothi, Vietnamese consumers are demonstrating greater purposefulness, whether seeking cooler domestic escapes like Da Lat or showing rising curiosity toward international options like India and Japan, to make the most of their limited holiday time.



In the run-up to Tet, searches largely focused on well-known domestic leisure spots. Concurrently, nearby Asian destinations have seen growing appeal, thanks to geographic proximity and improved flight and transport links.

On the domestic side, Phu Quoc topped the list of most-searched destinations, climbing three places compared to the 2025 Tet season. Other high-volume pre-holiday searches included Da Nang, Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Lat, Hanoi, Vung Tau, Mui Ne, Hoi An and Hue.



Outside the traditional favorites, Con Dao, an island renowned for serene beaches and perfect January-February weather, also captured substantial early interest.



Internationally, Thailand remained the most favored outbound destination, with Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Hua Hin all featuring in the top 10 searched cities. Notably, India’s New Delhi posted particularly strong momentum, with search interest surging more than 500% and leaping 68 spots to rank 12th overall.



Domestic demand surges during Tet peak

The peak Tet days mark one of the year’s busiest travel period. Booking.com data showed a sharp year-on-year uptick in Vietnamese search volume, driven by demand for leisure-oriented locales and cooler-climate cities ideal for family reunions, relaxation and rejuvenation.

Within Vietnam, Da Lat topped searches for Tet 2026, trailed by Phu Quoc and Nha Trang. Phan Thiet and Sa Pa each achieved fivefold rises in search interest compared to 2025, propelling them into the top 10.



The extended break spurred outbound travelers to venture farther afield. While Southeast Asian favorites such as Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia sustained solid performance, a noticeable pivot toward extended-haul journeys has taken shape.



Japan distinguished itself as a premier international choice for Tet 2026. Tokyo secured the second position in overall search volume, while Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka also drew considerable attention.



Post-Tet momentum builds for more experiential trips



For many, the days following Tet present a calmer opportunity for more enriching and immersive journeys. As the holiday fervor fades, interest turns toward cultural and spiritual pursuits, alongside longer-haul exploration.

Domestically, Da Nang, Phu Quoc and Ho Chi Minh City held the lead in post-Tet searches. Seasonal cultural events and festivals amplified interest in destinations steeped in tradition, such as Nha Trang, Da Lat, Hanoi and Vung Tau.

Notably, Tien Xuan, home to the Tay Phuong Pagoda Festival, recorded notable search growth, signalling strong interest in traditional early-year festivals.

Internationally, familiar cities such as Bangkok, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore remained top choices for early post-Tet planning. Yet emerging curiosity toward cities like Osaka, Paris, Chiang Mai and Sydney points to Vietnamese travelers' broadening appetite for culturally immersive, globally diverse experiences./.