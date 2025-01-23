Tet 2025 sees Noi Bai Airport braced for passenger traffic boom

Noi Bai International Airport is bracing for an anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the Lunar New Year (Tet) 2025, with daily figures projected to reach up to 100,000 travellers on peak days.

The airport expects a steady rise in passenger numbers throughout the holiday season, reflecting an overall growth of approximately 5 to 7% compared to regular periods.

Seven new international airlines have opened routes to Hanoi since 2024, contributing to a significant boost in international air travel.

Existing airlines have also increased their flight frequencies, resulting in record-breaking days where international passenger numbers exceeded 40,000.

The combined domestic and international traffic at Noi Bai demonstrates robust growth, as the airport continues to manage increasing demand.

During the peak travel period, which includes the week before and after Tet, Noi Bai is expected to handle around 90,000 passengers and 550 flights each day.

The busiest days are forecasted to be January 24 (the 25th day of the lunar month) and February 2 (the fifth day of Tet), with estimates of approximately 100,000 passengers and 590 flights.

To ensure safety and efficiency, heightened level-one aviation security measures will be in place from January 26 to February 2, as directed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

In preparation for the busy travel period, the airport’s Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has issued several recommendations for passengers.

Travellers are advised to verify their flight information through airline channels, the airport’s website, or the iNIA app.

To avoid delays, passengers should arrive at the airport at least three hours before international flights and two hours before domestic flights.

After completing check-in procedures, passengers are urged to proceed promptly to the security screening area. It is essential to have all required identification documents, luggage and personal items prepared in accordance with regulations, and to follow guidance from airport staff.

To alleviate congestion during peak days, passengers are encouraged to limit the number of accompanying family members at the terminal and to use public transport wherever possible.

For those driving to the airport, ensuring sufficient funds in ETC cards for seamless payments at the non-stop toll station is highly recommended./.