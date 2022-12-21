Test run conducted on elevated section of HCM City’s metro train

Making news
These “surprise gifts” for disadvantaged workers living and working in Ho Chi Minh City and the surrounding area have been meaningful when many disadvantaged workers have not been able to come back home and celebrate Tet with their families in their hometowns for the past 2-3 years. Two free flights for workers from Ho Chi Minh City to Nghe An and Thanh Hoa are scheduled to fly on January 11, 2023 (the 20th day of the last lunar month).
Not only offering free tickets to fly their hometowns and celebrate Tet, all passengers of the special flights will also receive meaningful Tet gifts together with a lot of love from Vietjet’s flight crews.
Hundreds of Vietjet flights have brought disadvantaged workers, students and ethnic minorities, around the country to their hometowns to reunite every Tet holiday. Spreading love flights have become the “tradition” which has been carried out by Vietjet and its partners for many years during every Tet holiday, contributing to sharing the love, joining hands with the community to support disadvantaged circumstances in the society.
Workers in industrial areas have been supported with preferential interest loans under the program between HD SAISON and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour.
Besides spreading love flights, Vietjet also operates the “Flight first - Pay later” programme to support to purchase flight tickets during Tet holiday with a simple and easy procedure of only three online minutes, bringing more flying opportunities for everyone.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.