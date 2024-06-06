Teqball World Series 2024 kicks off in Quy Nhon

Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Pham Anh Tuan (first from left) presents flowers and gifts to FITEQ General Secretary, representatives of the organising unit, athletes and referees (Photo: VNA)

According to the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ), the four-day event draws the participation of 115 athletes from 52 countries and territories. The tournament consists of 124 qualifying matches taking place from June 6 to 8, and the final match and awarding ceremony will take place on June 9.



Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lam Hai Giang said the tournament will open up a new direction, bringing new sports associated with international events to the country. This is also an opportunity for the province to introduce and promote the locality’s potential, strengths, culture, and people to domestic and foreign tourists and investors, thereby creating linkages and cooperation, and attracting investment in socio-economic development in general and tourism in particular.

Laszlo Vajda, General Secretary of FITEQ, said he hopes to spread the image of the beautiful Quy Nhon city to the world through the success of the tournament.

Quy Nhon is located on the coast of the South Central region. In 2024, the city received the title "ASEAN Clean Tourism City" for the second time.

Binh Dinh province orients to develop leisure - entertainment - sports tourism, scientific - MICE tourism, culture - heritage tourism, especially finding a breakthrough in bringing international sports events to the locality, creating a classy international tourist destination.

Teqball is a ball sport that combines football and table tennis and is played on a curved table. Back and forth, players hit the ball with any part of their bodies except arms and hands. Teqball can be played between two players as a singles game or between four players as a doubles game.

The sport first appeared in Hungary in 2014. FITEQ currently gathers more than 150 national federations, and there are more than 4,000 clubs of this sport over the world. FITEQ has organised five World Cup editions – in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, and 2023./.