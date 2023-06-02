Tenth working day of 15th NA’s fifth session

The plenums were broadcast live by Vietnam Television, Radio the Voice of Vietnam, and the NA television channel.



In the morning, legislators continued discussing the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the 2022 socio-economic development and state budget plans, the implementation of the similar plans for 2023 in the first months of the year, and the increase of the charter capital of the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.



They also scrutinised such issues as tertiary education and universities’ autonomy; salary hikes, administrative reform, and power decentralisation; development of human resources; social insurance; measures for balancing supply and demand, stabilising prices, and supporting agriculture, farmers, and rural areas; railway development; policies for ethnic minority and mountainous areas; the reduction of taxes, fees, charges, and other financial obligations for enterprises and people; energy transition; among others.



Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc, and Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung provided further information about the issues under consideration.



In the afternoon, the parliament looked into the state budget’s final accounts in 2021; thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in 2022; the continuation of the policy on cutting the value added tax by 2% under the NA’s Resolution 43/2022/QH15, dated January 11, 2022; the allocation of capital to the tasks and projects under the socio-economic recovery and development programme; the adjustment of the medium-term public investment plan using the central budget for the 2021 - 2025 period; and the allocation of the 2023 investment plan using the central budget for the national target programmes.



Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, and Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc also gave more information about the issues mentioned by deputies./.