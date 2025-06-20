Ten Vietnamese universities featured in QS World University Rankings 2026

Vietnam National University - Hanoi ranks in the 761–770 group of the QS World University Rankings 2026 (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Ten Vietnamese universities have been listed in the QS World University Rankings 2026 (QS WUR 2026), released on June 19 by UK-based education organisation Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

Duy Tan University leads among Vietnamese institutions at 482nd, followed by Ton Duc Thang University (684th), Vietnam National University - Hanoi (761–770), and Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City (801–850). Other entrants include Van Lang University (1001–1200); Can Tho University, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, and Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City (all 1201–1400); and Hue University and University of Da Nang (both 1401+).

Compared to last year, Vietnam has gained four new entries—Van Lang, Can Tho, Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang. Four universities also improved their rankings: Duy Tan, Ton Duc Thang, Vietnam National University - Hanoi, and Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City.

The QS WUR 2026 evaluated 1,501 institutions out of 8,467 universities from 106 countries and territories. A total of 112 universities were listed for the first time.

The QS WUR 2026 continues to apply its nine-metric methodology without changes in weighting: academic reputation (30%), employer reputation (15%), faculty-student ratio (10%), citations per faculty (20%), international faculty ratio (5%), international student ratio (5%), international research network (5%), graduate employability (5%), and sustainability (5%).

In Southeast Asia, 95 universities were ranked. Malaysia led the region with 32 institutions, followed by Indonesia (26), Thailand (15), Vietnam (10), the Philippines (6), Singapore (4), and Brunei (2). Despite having only four institutions ranked, Singapore maintains its top standing with the National University of Singapore ranked 8th and Nanyang Technological University 12th globally./.