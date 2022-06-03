Telefilm 2022 returns to HCM City after two-year hiatus

The 10th Vietnam International Exhibition on Film and Television Technology – Telefilm 2022 will be held at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCM City’s District 7 from June 9-11, reported the Sai Gon Giai phong newspaper.



The exhibition attracts nearly local and international enterprises specialised in the fields of media, audiovisual (films, photos), graphics, telecommunications, data processing, computer, advanced technology, materials, composite R&D (research and development) from 15 countries and territories, such as the US, Germany, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.



The event will see the participation of KOCCA, Mainichi Broadcasting System, Inc., Media Quiz International Holdings Ltd, China Huace Film & TC Co., Ltd., Zoland Distribution, GMA Network Inc.



Exhibits include Content Production programmes, TV advertising, TV formats, technology and equipment in the broadcast industry as well as related services and products.



The exhibition is also an opportunity for insiders to exchange and share experiences and seek partners as well as promote the Vietnamese Film and Television industry to international visitors.



The event was suspended for over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.