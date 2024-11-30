Techfest Vietnam 2024: Springboard for global startup success

A foreign speaker addresses Techfest Vietnam 2024 (Photo: VNA)

The National Innovative Entrepreneurship Day (Techfest Vietnam 2024), the 10th of its kind, wrapped up in the northern port city of Hai Phong on November 28, with nearly 10,000 visitors, over 1,100 speakers and leading experts, and more than 200 foreigners taking part.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the municipal People’s Committee, the two-day event showcased nearly 400 exhibition booths, brimming with groundbreaking products and technological solutions from dynamic startups.

A highlight was the more than 50 in-depth investment matchmaking sessions, which laid the groundwork for pivotal partnerships and opened doors to promising opportunities.

In his closing remarks, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh said Techfest Vietnam 2024, with the guidance and attendance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, along with representatives from ministries, agencies, localities, organisations, and start-ups, vividly embodied the theme “Joining hands to develop Vietnam's innovative startup ecosystem”.

Vietnam has moved beyond its initial phase and is now progressing toward deeper integration in global and regional innovative startup ecosystems, he said, adding that the trust and support from the Government, the PM, ministries, local authorities, businesses, investment funds, and employers form a robust foundation for the sustainable development of the domestic innovative startup ecosystem in the years to come.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Hoang Minh Cuong affirmed that Techfest Vietnam 2024 would contribute to Hai Phong's socio-economic development while supporting its goal of becoming a modern, smart, and sustainable industrial hub of global and regional prominence. The event also plays a vital role in fostering the formation, growth, and connection of components within the innovative startup ecosystems across cities and provinces nationwide, linking them with leading global ecosystems.

The PM’s instructions and the feedback at the event will be collected to refine the legal framework and policies, creating more favourable conditions for innovative startups and investors, he said./.