Techfest Vietnam 2023 launched in Hanoi





The annual event for Vietnamese innovative start-ups is jointly organised by the ministry, agencies, and localities, particularly the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung said he expects that Techfest 2023 will promote the results achieved in previous years, maintain models of the innovative startup ecosystem, and operate technology villages in localities.

He emphasised that for the national innovation startup ecosystem to develop, joint efforts are needed.



Techfest 2023 brings together more than 30 technology villages and the emergence of new technology villages to solve problems in fields of smart agriculture, clean medicinal herbs, metaverse, Techconnect Global, and digital transformation.



Key activities of Techfest 2023 include National Innovative Startup Talent Competition; investment connection activities to institutes/universities’ projects; multilateral dialogues between local authorities, innovative enterprises, and domestic and foreign experts on analysis and assessment of root problems in local socio-economic development; and in-depth training programmes on innovative entrepreneurship.

Techfest 2023 will also conduct activities to promote international cooperation with technology powers like Australia, the US, Canada, and the Republic of Korea, thus providing opportunities for Vietnamese startups to develop markets, attract international investment, and popularise and promote a dynamic and creative startup ecosystem of Vietnam./.