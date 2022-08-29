Techfest Vietnam 2022 opens in Lai Chau

The 8th national festival for innovative startups of (Techfest Vietnam 2022) kicked off in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau on August 28.

This is biggest annual event of the Government for the innovative start-ups community, serving as a platform to connect innovative startups ecosystems nationwide.

Addressing the event, Tong Thanh Hai, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee and head of the organisation board of the event, underlined the increasing importance of science-technology development and innovation for the national socio-economic development, and for Lai Chau in particular.

Lai Chau always attaches importance to promoting science, technology and innovation, and creates all favourable conditions for these activities to be effectively deployed , he stressed.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung affirmed Techfest Vietnam 2022 in Lai Chau is a foundation for the locality to elevate innovative start-ups, and attract experts, intellectuals, domestic entrepreneurs, and overseas Vietnamese to support innovative startups in the locality.

He expressed the hope that through this event, the chain of ecosystem development activities will continue to be expanded, thus bringing about new values for the startups ecosystem, and new initiatives to connect and exploit resources between localities in this field.

In the framework of the event, symposiums and exhibitions will be organised to introduce and connect leading innovation and technology products and startups projects and models.

At the opening ceremony, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the provincial People’s Committee; and the Departments of Science and Technology of Hanoi and Lai Chau signed coordination programmes to deploy science, technology and innovation activities in the 2022 - 2025 period in Lai Chau./.