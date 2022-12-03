Techfest Vietnam 2022 kicks off in southern Binh Duong province



The three-day event, which is being organised by the provincial People’s Committee and the Ministry of Science and Technology, aims to seek solutions in line with the development trends of the fourth Industrial Revolution, especially in areas greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic like healthcare, education and energy, thereby contributing to promoting innovative ideas and improving people's lives.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung said hundreds of innovative start-up products and services will be exhibited at Techfest Vietnam 2022.



There will be 30 seminars focusing on technological trends, sharing experience in developing an innovative startup ecosystem, and lessons on the transformation of business models to adapt to the post-COVID era.

The highlight of the event will be a high-level multilateral policy forum on entrepreneurship and innovation with a series of seminars (also known as Stage) such as IPO Stage, Open Innovation Stage and Mentor Stage.

By hosting the event, Binh Duong province hopes to introduce the potential startup ecosystem that has been nurtured and supported by the provincial administration. Its pavilion features Becamex Investment & Industrial Development Corporation (Becamex IDC Corp), Minh Long Company and Thu Dau Mot University.

Held annually since 2015, Techfest Vietnam aims to promote innovative solutions from startups in the age of rapidly developing technology, and attract experts, intellectuals, domestic entrepreneurs and overseas Vietnamese to develop the economy.

This year’s edition, with the theme "Open Innovation Ecosystem - The Next Big Think", is expected to attract more than 8,000 people representing startup communities nationwide and from 20 countries./.