Teatro Massimo Orchestra brings Italian musical mastery to Hanoi

The Teatro Massimo Orchestra introduces its performance programme in Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of Teatro Massimo Palermo)

Hanoi audiences will, for the first time, experience the artistry of the Teatro Massimo Orchestra, one of Italy’s most distinguished ensembles, in two performances at the Ho Guom Opera House on September 30 and October 1.

The concert, titled “Italia Mistero: The Mystery of Italy”, will be conducted by Maestro Alberto Maniaci and feature acclaimed opera soloists Federica Guida and Matteo Falcier.

Celebrated for its excellence in both opera and symphonic works, the Teatro Massimo Orchestra has appeared regularly in its home theatre’s concert seasons and on leading stages worldwide.

Maestro Maniaci, born in 1987 in Palermo, is recognised for his versatility as a pianist, composer, and conductor. Soprano Federica Guida, known for her powerful and vibrant voice, has impressed audiences at La Scala and the Vienna State Opera, while tenor Matteo Falcier, regarded as one of Italy’s rising opera talents, will make his Hanoi debut, bringing a fresh and radiant tone to the performance.

According to the Ho Guom Opera House, the concert will not only showcase the lyrical and dramatic beauty of Italian classical music, but also contribute to cultural diplomacy, fostering future artistic exchange and collaboration between Vietnam and Italy./.