Making news
Teams from Vietnam, RoK to meet in billiards super cup
The tournament is being organised by the Asian Carom Billiards Federation (ACBC) with the aim of commemorating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between both nations, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
Based on the rankings, three male and two female three-cushion players, as well as one male and two female nine-ball players, will represent each country.
A number of famous Vietnamese billiards players will compete in the three-cushion event, including Tran Quyet Chien, Nguyen Duc Anh Chien, Nguyen Tran Thanh Tu, and Nguyen Hoang Yen Nhi.
Nguyen Bich Tram, Bui Xuan Vang, and Nguyen Anh Tuan will represent the country in the nine-ball event.
The Korea Billiards Federation (KBF) has selected Heo Jeong-han, Kim Jun-tae, and Cha Myung-jong based on the World Carom Billiards Federation (UMB) three-cushion rankings, as well as Jang Ga-yeon and Han Ji-eun for the women's three-cushion based on domestic rankings.
Elsewhere, Kwon Ho-jun will feature in the men's and Seo-ah and Lee Woo-jin will appear in the women's nine-ball event.
The total prize money on offer is up to 38 million KRW (29,500 USD), including 25 million KRW (19,400 USD) for the winning team./.