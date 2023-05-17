Tea exports earn 50 mln USD in first four months of 2023

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), tea exports in the first four months of this year reached 30,000 tonnes, worth 50 million USD, down 4.8% in volume and 5.8% in value compared to the same period last year.

The average export price of the Vietnamese tea in April was at about 1,634 USD per tonnes, a decrease of 10.4% year-on-year.

Data from tea exporting countries shows export prices of the drink in many countries remained high, but the situation was stagnant in Vietnam due to problems in the quality of input of raw material.

The MARD has recommended that in order to increase tea export value, businesses need to strengthen cooperation, develop high quality raw material areas, change to new tea varieties while improving processing steps, ensuring food safety requirements in order to meet market demand.

Vietnam is now ranked 7th and 5th worldwide in terms of tea production and exports, respectively.

According to the MARD, the nation has 123,000ha under tea, capable of producing 1,02 million tonnes of fresh buds.

Vietnamese tea products are exported to 74 countries and territories, including Pakistan, China, Russia, and Indonesia. The shipments to China account for 12-15% of the country’s total export volume./.