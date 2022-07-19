Tay Phuong Pagoda a special national relic in Hanoi

Some 40km west of downtown Hanoi, the pagoda complex is located on the peak of Cau Lau Mountain, 100 metres above sea level. It comprises three parallel pagodas along the mountain.

Also known as “Sung Phuc tu”, Tay Phuong underwent various restorations prior to the Tay Son Dynasty (1788-1802) and was re-built in its current architecture.

It is famous in legends and historical stories and renowned for its wonderful landscape of lustrous crops, mountains, and rivers.

Tay Phuong was recognised as a national historic-cultural relic in 1962 and a special national relic in 2014.

A set of wooden worshipping statues plated with gold at the pagoda was named a national treasure in 2015.

The municipal People’s Committee has issued a decision, asking Thach That district to be in charge of managing, exploiting and developing the special tourist complex./.