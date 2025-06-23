Making news
Tay Ninh sees strong tourism growth with 3.2 million arrivals
The southern province of Tay Ninh welcomed more than 3.2 million tourists in the first five months of this year, generating over 2.38 trillion VND (93.6 million USD) in revenue, according to local authorities.
The number of visitors increased by 4.1% compared to the same period last year, while total tourism revenue surged by 48.8%, or nearly 88% of the year’s target.
In May alone, the province attracted around 370,000 visitors, with tourism revenue exceeding 190 billion VND — a rise of over 40% year-on-year.
According to the Tay Ninh Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the positive figures reflect the effectiveness of the province’s tourism promotion efforts, human resource training, and digital transformation.
Tay Ninh has actively participated in domestic tourism fairs such as the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) in Hanoi and the HCM City Tourism Festival. It has also strengthened collaboration with localities like Binh Phuoc to develop inter-provincial tourism products under the theme "One route – Two destinations".
The province has introduced several new cultural and ecological tours, including a Khmer ethnic heritage tour in Truong Tay commune (Hoa Thanh district). It features traditional Chhay-dam drumming performances, Khmer script learning sessions, local cuisine, and folk games.
Meanwhile, key tourist destinations such as Ba Den Mountain, Go Ken Pagoda, the Cao Dai Holy See, Ba Phong Strawberry Farm continue to attract high numbers of visitors thanks to improved infrastructure and services.
In recent months, Tay Ninh has focused on developing sustainable and eco-friendly tourism, integrating environmental protection activities into tourism services and increasing community awareness about green practices.
The province is also enhancing its online presence through promotional videos, short films, infographics, and partnerships with travel influencers, aiming to position itself as a clean, safe, and hospitable destination.
With more than 240km of border with Cambodia, Tay Ninh is also exploring cross-border tourism opportunities. Local authorities are currently studying the development of short-day tours that incorporate cultural exchanges and visits to border communities and markets.
The province’s tourism sector continues to face challenges, including the need for improved public infrastructure, service quality management, and stronger regulation to prevent overcharging and other tourist scams.
However, provincial leaders remain optimistic, citing the impressive growth as evidence of Tay Ninh’s growing appeal among domestic and international travellers.
The tourism department said it will continue expanding promotional activities, training staff, and diversifying its offerings to maintain growth momentum throughout 2025./.