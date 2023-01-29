Making news
Tay minority people in Tuyen Quang celebrate spring festival
The Long Tong (going to the field) Festival opened in Chiem Hoa district of the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on January 29 after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Celebrated annually by Tay ethnic minority people in the province on the eighth day of the new lunar year, it is a religious ritual dedicated to the god of agriculture to win his blessing for verdant crops and prosperity for villagers throughout the year.
It consists of an offering ritual, a ploughing ceremony and folk games.
Long Tong is the most typical festival of the Tay, an ethnic minority group living in the northern mountain region with a population of over 1.6 million.
The festival was named national intangible cultural heritage in 2013./.