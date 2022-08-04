Tax sector sees good results in State budget collection  

The tax sector collected 911.02 trillion VND (38.9 billion USD) of State budget in the first seven months of this year, a year-on-year rise of 17.2%, and equivalent to 77.5% of its yearly estimate, according to the General Department of Taxation.



Of the total, domestic collection was over 868 trillion VND, equivalent to 75.7% of its plan for this year. Meanwhile, as of the end of July, the sector completed its central budget collection target by 75.8% and local collection by 78.9%.



The General Department of Taxation attributed the results to the good economic growth in the first months of this year thanks to the recovery of business and production activities amid controlled pandemic situation.



Along with rolling out drastic measures to strengthen tax management, the sector has applied solutions to support people and enterprises to promote business and production, including the reduction of environmental protection tax on fuels as well as the cut of some fees.



The department forecast many difficulties and challenges in budget collection in the time to come. In the context, it has directed taxation agencies to review income sources and continue to speed up administrative reform and the digitalization of tax management to support tax payers./.