Tan Son Nhat Int'l Airport to see huge load on National Day holiday

According to the airport’s management board, during peak days from August 31 to September 4, the airport will serve an average of 720 flights with 125,000 passengers per day, even 130,000 passengers per day.



The airport will closely coordinate with airlines and ground service units to update flight schedules, proactively arrange resources and equipment for ground service units.



It has also required airline representatives to be present at the counter/boarding gates to guide and provide information for passengers; and to handle delay and cancellation of flights.



Since August 26, the airport has reopened more gates of international terminals to serve both domestic and international flights.



It has also piloted the airport collaborative decision making (ACDM) model, and a biometric authentication system for passengers who use electronic identity cards, contributing to easing congestion, significantly improving flight delays and cancellations.



During the peak period of the summer from June 1 to August 15, it served 56,195 flights with a total of over 9. 5 million passengers, up 3.76% and 6.67%, respectively, over the same period last year. Especially, the number of international visitors increased by 103%./.