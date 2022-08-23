Tan Son Nhat among int’l airports with lowest flight cancellations  

Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat is among the international airports with the lowest flight cancellation rates this summer, at less than 0.3%, according to FlightAware.



The other airports are Suvarnabhumi (Bangkok, Thailand); Manila Ninoy Aquino (Manila, the Philippines); Changi (Singapore); Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen (Istanbul, Turkey); São Paulo-Guarulhos (Guarulhos, Brazil); Hamad (Doha, Qatar); and Jeju (the Republic of Korea).



China’s Shenzhen Bao'an led the 10 worst airports for cancellations with its rate reaching 7,9%. It was followed by Newark Liberty (the US, 7,4%); LaGuardia (the US, 7%); Toronto Pearson (Canada, 6,5%); Soekarno Hatta (Indonesia, 6,2%); Sydney Kingsford Smith (Australia, 5,9%); Guangzhou Baiyun (China, 5,2%); Ronald Reagan Washington (the US, 5%); Chongqing Jiangbei (China, 4,6%); Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (the Netherlands, 3,9%).



Canada’s Toronto Pearson topped the worst airport for delays, with a rate of 52.5%.



FlightAware is the US-based tech firm that provides real-time, historical and predictive flight tracking data. It compiled data from 26,000 destinations across the world to find which international airports have had the most cancelled flights from May to July, the peak summer travel season./.