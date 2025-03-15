Making news
Tan Son Nhat Airport’s new passenger terminal to be operational from April 30
Per a tentative plan, domestic flights of two airlines – the national carrier Vietnam Airlines and the budget carrier Vietjet Air – are expected to operate from the new terminal. The airport will conduct trial operations at Terminal T3 before the official inauguration on April 30, as directed by the Prime Minister.
Official operations of Terminal T3 are set to begin after the peak holiday period of April 30 – May 1.
Domestic flights of the other four airlines - Vasco, Bamboo Airways, Vietravel Airlines, and Pacific Airlines - will continue to operate from domestic Terminal T1.
To prepare for the operation of Terminal T3, Tan Son Nhat International Airport has developed a plan to check the stable operation of equipment systems, passenger service processes, staff training, and passenger communication.
T3 project is meant to alleviate the overcrowding situation that the busiest airport in the country has been facing in recent years.
Designed to handle 20 million passengers per year, the T3 project comprises four main components: the passenger terminal, a multi-story parking facility integrated with non-aviation services, the terminal frontage elevated road system, and aircraft aprons, with a total investment of nearly 11 trillion VND (431.2 million USD). Construction started in December 2022./.