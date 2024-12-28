Making news
Tan Cang Hai Phong receives 1.5 millionth TEU in 2024
The Tan Cang Hai Phong International Container Terminal (TC-HICT) in the northern city of Hai Phong welcomed its 1.5 millionth TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) this year on December 27, from container ship CMA CGM MISSISSIPI.
TC-HICT received its first container in May 2018. In 2020, for the first time, it handled 500,000 TEUs in a year. For three consecutive years - 2022, 2023, and 2024 - the port has maintained its performance with milestones of 1,000,000 TEUs.
This year marks TC-HICT’s milestone as it has handled 1.5 million TEUs, which helps secure its position as the leading port in northern Vietnam, ranking fourth nationwide and accounting for 23% of the market share of ports in Hai Phong.
This achievement demonstrates the outstanding development potential of the Lach Huyen area in particular and Hai Phong's seaports in general, indicating a significant demand for investment and the establishment of major shipping routes in this area.
The success of TC-HICT lays the groundwork for Hai Phong to continue developing additional ports in the Lach Huyen area while maximising natural advantages and geographical positions to boost economic development, contributing to the increase in cargo throughput at Hai Phong's seaports./.