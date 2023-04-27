Talented soloist performs world-renowned works in Hanoi

Talented bassoonist Van Thanh Ha will present world-renowned works to classical music lovers in the capital city in a concert on April 28 at the Hanoi Opera House, the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra has announced.



The concert will see other artists of the orchestra and German conductor Jonas Alber.

The bassoonist will solo the concerto for basson in F major, Op.75 by composer Carl Maria von Weber. This work was composed in 1811 and perfected in 1822. It is the most frequently performed in the trumpet repertoire. The concerto comprises three chapters.

Concert goers will also have a chance to enjoy the opening line of the famous opera "The Magic Flute" by composer W.A. Mozart.

Mozart personally conducted the first performance of the play in Vienna, in 1791, before his death. The work became a classic for the opera genre on the world stage because of its unique plot and top-notch music./.