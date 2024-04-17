Making news
Symposium spotlights life, career of first Party General Secretary
The event was held by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and the Party Committee of Ha Tinh province - the hometown of Tran Phu, on the occasion of his 120th birth anniversary (May 1, 1904 - 2024).
Addressing the event, Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, Director of the HCMA and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, described the life, honourable revolutionary career, and enormous dedications of Tran Phu as precious heritage contributing to the glorious history of the Party.
His revolutionary morality, faithfulness, and undauntedness set an ever-shining example for generations of cadres, Party members, and people of all social strata to follow, Thang noted.
The official added that the symposium was also a tribute to Tran Phu, who dedicated his entire life to the revolutionary cause of the Party and people, and helped educate cadres, Party members, and people, especially the young, on revolutionary traditions.
Speeches delivered at the events shed light on the process during which Tran Phu turned from a patriot into a communist, his role as the first Party General Secretary, his faithfulness and undauntedness as a communist, his role as an excellent disciple of President Ho Chi Minh and an eminent figure of Vietnam, and the promotion of his revolutionary spirit in the current context./.