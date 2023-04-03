Symposium discusses 50 years of Vietnam-France relations

A symposium entitled "France-Vietnam 1973-2023: From historical legacies to the challenges of the 21st century", was organised on March 31 and April 1 by Paul Valéry Montpellier 3 University in collaboration with the Vietnamese Embassy in France, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and 10 years of strategic partnership between the two countries.



At the event, which was held in virtual and face-to-face forms, experts agreed that France has always been one of Vietnam's leading partners in Europe and the world as well. It was also among the countries that played an important role in the international integration of Vietnam. With the support of France, the seventh Francophone Summit in Hanoi in 1997 was the first multilateral event that Vietnam had hosted with the participation of many heads of state and government.



The signing of the Vietnam-France strategic partnership in 2013 on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties marked a milestone in the friendship between the two countries, and provided a new impetus for bilateral cooperation and their joint efforts for peace and sustainable development.

According to Professor Pierre Journoud from the Paul Valéry Montpellier 3 University, this symposium is an opportunity to review important milestones in the relations between the two countries in all areas.



He said discussions at the symposium looked at all aspects of the diplomatic ties between France and Vietnam from political and strategic to economic and cultural, adding that the event was also a chance to identify weak points and obstacles in the bilateral relationship, so as to putting forth solutions to them and build balanced these relations in the time to come.



Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toàn Thang said that the event's topics covered many fields ranging from economy, politics, culture, health and higher education to environment, reflecting the diversity of Vietnam-France cooperation today.

The presentations and ideas at the seminar appreciated the potential and strengths of the relationship between the two countries, and also touched on the challenges that both parties must overcome, he said, adding that it offered an opportunity to explore new orientations in their relations in the times to come.



The diplomat said he hopes researchers, activists and local authorities, in particular those in Montpellier, will make further contributions to Vietnam-France relations.



Within the framework of the event, the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France held a display of photos of Vietnam's economic and tourism potentials as well as the beauty of sea and islands of the country./.