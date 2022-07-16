Swiss investors interested in Vietnam’s green, sustainable finance

Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc has had a working session with Secretary-General of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan, and Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweal, as part of the activities in his working visit to Switzerland.



The Vietnamese official also held a dialogue with Swiss investors and representatives from the community of financial investors who are interested in investing in Vietnam's capital market, during which he briefed them on Vietnam’s economic achievements, while spotlighting potential for further promoting green and sustainable finance development in the country.



Thanks to positive macro factors, Vietnam's stock market has also attracted great attention from investors in the past two years, he stressed, adding that over the years, the finance and securities sectors have implemented many policies and measures to promote green and sustainable finance and responsible investment in the Vietnamese capital market.



Minister Phoc also pointed out orientations for developing green and sustainable financial market in Vietnam in the coming time, while addressing questions from Swiss firms related to business environment in the country.



Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, briefed them on the business environment in Vietnam and highlighted great business opportunities for Swiss businesses and investors in the Southeast Asian country.



Participants said there remains a huge potential for developing Vietnam's capital market, adding that the conference offers a good chance to attract the interest of Swiss businesses.



Representatives of Swiss firms said they hope that they can achieve their investment goals in Vietnam in the future./.