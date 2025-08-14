Making news
Swiss friend proud of Vietnam’s growth after 80 years
Anjuska Marija Weil, President of the Switzerland–Vietnam Friendship Association, has shown her great pride to witness the strong growth of Vietnam - a nation she and her Swiss comrades once campaigned passionately for its peace and justice.
Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Switzerland ahead of Vietnam’s 80th National Day (September 2, 1945 –2025), Weil expressed her delight at the country’s transformation.
“I have closely followed Vietnam’s development since its independence,” Weil said. Vietnam endured great suffering through two resistance wars, and even faced a period of sanctions. Those were incredibly challenging times. But the country remained steadfast, and the results today speak volumes, she stated.
“From this perspective, my comrades and I from those earlier years have every reason to be proud. I hope Vietnam continues to advance in the years ahead.”
Weil also showed her pleasure at the strong and evolving relationship between the Vietnam and Switzerland. She noted several recent milestones, including the 2024 meeting between Party General Secretary To Lam and Swiss President Viola Amherd, as well as visits to Switzerland by high-level Vietnamese delegations led by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to Davos, and more recently by National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.
Since its founding, the Switzerland–Vietnam Friendship Association has played an important role in nurturing bilateral understanding and solidarity, from raising awareness about Vietnam among the Swiss public to supporting social initiatives such as elderly care and advocacy for Agent Orange/dioxin victims, she said.
In recent years, the association has undertaken a range of humanitarian and development-focused projects, including microfinance, healthcare and education improvements, and community support initiatives for Vietnamese people living in Switzerland. One notable contribution is the sponsorship of the Binh Minh Vietnamese language school in Zurich.
The association also maintains close ties with the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the Vietnamese Embassy in Bern, and the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations, World Trade Organization (WTO), and other international organisations in Geneva.
An annual highlight is the association’s “Vietnam Solidarity Day,” which sees strong participation from the Vietnamese community in Switzerland.
Weil reflected that the bilateral relationship has deep roots. Swiss entrepreneurs were among the earliest to establish businesses in Vietnam, and since the formal establishment of diplomatic ties, the connection has only grown stronger.
She welcomed the upgrade of Vietnam-Switzerland relations to a comprehensive partnership earlier this year and praised Vietnam’s decision to grant 45-day visa exemptions for Swiss citizens.
This will certainly open new opportunities for deeper cultural and people-to-people exchange, she noted, expressing her hope that the friendship between the two nations will continue to grow stronger in the years to come./.