Swiss experts optimistic about Vietnam-Switzerland ties following partnership elevation

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) holds talks with and Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter in Davos on January 21, 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Many Swiss experts have welcomed the upgrading of the Vietnam-Switzerland relations, which was agreed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter during their recent talks in Davos, seeing it as a new chapter in bilateral cooperation.

Philipp Rösler, Honourary Consul of Vietnam in Switzerland and former Deputy Chancellor of Germany, stated that PM Chinh leading a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos provided an opportunity for Vietnam to showcase its achievements in nation building, particularly in the economic field.

He noted that an economic growth rate of over 7% is an impressive achievement, given the difficulties faced by many other countries. Congratulating the Vietnamese Government, Rösler expressed a hope for further contributions to fostering cooperation between the two countries.

In the coming time, Switzerland will continue to support Vietnam through its 2025-2028 Development Cooperation Programme, under the patronage of the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs Education and Research. The programme aims to help Vietnam achieve its goal of becoming a sustainable high-income economy.

The two countries will collaborate in areas such as innovation, green finance, intellectual property, and sharing experience in building and developing an international financial centre in Vietnam.

Commenting on this cooperation, Rachel Isenschmid, a member of the Swiss-Vietnam Economic Forum (SVEF), said that as Vietnam is ready to enter a new era - the era of the nation's rise to become a country with high-income and sustainable development, with every individual and organisation playing a key role.

She said she believes that elevating the cooperation between Vietnam and Switzerland at this critical time will have a positive impact on achieving her country’s goals. In the coming period, SVEF activities will focus on projects that promote collaboration between governments, organisations, businesses, and individuals from both countries, she added.

Vietnam and Switzerland are also expected to explore the potential for expanding joint academic initiatives, training programmes, and tourism cooperation. The two countries have agreed to prioritise collaboration in areas such as innovation, science and technology, and knowledge sharing in the near future.

According to Dr. Luu Vinh Toan, a senior expert at Move Digital AG in Zurich, the two countries can enhance cooperation in fields like human resources development, research and development in renewable energy production and application. He described this as a significant opportunity and a long-awaited prospect for many overseas Vietnamese and intellectuals who have contributed to strengthening bilateral relations over the past 50 years.

Dr. Toan expressed his hope that Vietnam and Switzerland would continue to deepen cooperation in education, particularly in high-tech areas of great interest to Vietnam, such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, robotics, smart health care, and fintech. He said he believes that with its dynamic, open market, rich resources, and skilled workforce, Vietnam presents a reliable partner for Switzerland to expand its market and join the manufacturing supply chain./.