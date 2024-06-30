Swimming, coral viewing suspended at certain locations in Con Dao national park

The management board of the Con Dao National Park on June 28 announced a temporary suspension of swimming and coral viewing activities at several marine conservation areas from July 1 to September 30 in an effort to help the reef ecosystems naturally recover after experiencing bleaching.



The management board has reported to the People's Committee of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, which houses the park, about the coral bleaching issue in Con Dao waters, caused by an abnormal increase in sea temperature due to the El Niño phenomenon.



Based on this, swimming and coral viewing activities will be suspended on Con Son Bay (except the buffer zone) as well as the islets of Hon Trac Lon, Hon Trac Nho, Hon Tai, Hon Tho, Hon Bong Lan, Hon Bay Canh, Hon Cau, Mui Tau Be, Dam Tre, Hon Trung, Bai Ong Cuong, Bai San, Bai Dat Tham, Bai Ban, Ong Dung, Ong Cau, Hon Tre Nho, Hon Tre Lon, Dam Quoc-Hon Ba, and Hon Vung.



However, these tourism activities are allowed to operate as normal in the areas of Bai Giong-Hon Bay Canh, Bai Cat Lon-Hon Cau, and the beach in front of the Hon Tre Lon forest ranger station./.