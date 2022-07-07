Supreme People’s Procuracy asked to continue renovating to meet judicial reform requirements

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 6 urged the Supreme People’s Procuracy to continue renovating its operation to meet the requirements of judicial reform and the building and perfection of a rule-of-law socialist state.



He made the request while chairing a working session with the Party delegation to the Supreme People’s Procuracy on the drafting of a strategy on building and perfecting the rule-of-law socialist state of Vietnam until 2030 with a vision to 2045.



President Phuc, who is head of the Steering Committee for building the strategy, hailed opinions from participants regarding the organisation and operation of the Supreme People’s Procuracy stated in the draft strategy.



The opinions highlighted the spirit of putting the interests of the nation and people on top place and protecting human rights, citizens' rights, the socialist regime, the interests of the State as well as rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals, he said.



The building of the strategy should take into account the real situation in Vietnam with the reference of the procuracy models of other countries, he stressed.



The State leader underlined the need to continue to carefully consider a number of issues related to functions and authority of the State apparatus that are regulated in the Constitution as well as matters related to the organisation and operation of the People’s Procuracy that have yet to be agreed on, thus proposing best options to the Steering Committee.



He also requested the drafting team to continue to absorb the best ideas to complete the draft strategy, which will be discussed at the fourth meeting of the Steering Committee.



So far, the draft strategy has been built on the foundation of 27 in-depth topics with ideas from experts, scientists and representatives of Party committees of cities and provinces nationwide. Opinions from ministries, sectors and agencies are being collected for the completion of the strategy./.