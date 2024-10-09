Supreme People's Court boosts collaboration with WIPO

Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam Nguyen Tri Tue and Assistant Director General, leading the Intellectual Property and Innovation Ecosystem Sector (IES) at WIPO Marco Alemán sign a MoU for cooperation between the two agencies. (Photo: VNA)

A delegation of the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam led by its Deputy Chief Justice Nguyen Tri Tue on October 8 had a working session with representatives of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) as part of their working trip to Switzerland.



Meeting with Assistant Director General, leading the Intellectual Property and Innovation Ecosystem Sector (IES) at WIPO Marco Alemán, Tue called on the WIPO to continue support for Vietnam in various cooperation programmes that the two sides are implementing.



He hoped that Vietnam will receive WIPO's support to learn more about the operation of intellectual property courts in the world, their structures, functions and experience in handling intellectual property cases, or those relating to high-tech crimes or artificial intelligence (AI) issues.



For his part, Alemán appreciated the Vietnamese delegation’s working trip and the efforts of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva to bridge cooperation between the two sides.



He affirmed that WIPO is ready to cooperate with Vietnam and support the country in enhancing the capacity of judges and the court system in the field of intellectual property.



On this occasion, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on enhancing cooperation and promoting joint activities to strengthen the judicial system and intellectual property protection services./.