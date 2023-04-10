Support provided to needy Vietnamese in Kiev

The Vietnam Red Cross Society and the Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine have provided cash support to 15 needy Vietnamese individuals and households in Kiev, who have been affected by the Ukraine-Russia conflict.



Addressing the ceremony to hand over the assistant to recipients in Kiev on April 7, Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thach said that the support is expected to ease the difficulties facing Vietnamese citizens who are still staying in Ukraine amid the conflict.

The diplomat expressed his hope that with the tradition of solidarity and mutual support, the Vietnamese community in Ukraine will soon overcome difficulties and stabilise their.



A representative of the recipients thanked the Vietnam Red Cross Society, compatriots at home and the embassy for the support which is of great help in the current context./.