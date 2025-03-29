Support made available for Vietnamese nationals after Myanmar earthquake

A damaged road in Naypyidaw on March 28 after an earthquake hits central Myanmar (Photo: France 24/VNA)

To date, there have been no Vietnamese nationals reported to be affected by the earthquake originating in Myanmar, according to preliminary reports from Vietnam’s representative bodies in Myanmar and Thailand.

On March 28 afternoon, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck central Myanmar, injuring multiple people and damaging infrastructure in both Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand.

Upon receiving the news, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately directed Vietnam's representative agencies in the two countries to quickly gather information regarding the situation of Vietnamese citizens in the affected areas.

A high-rise building in Bangkok collapses after a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Thailand (Photo: France 24/VNA)

Following the ministry’s instruction, the agencies have continued to maintain close contact with local authorities and Vietnamese communities in the affected regions to monitor the situation closely. They stand ready to implement necessary measures for citizen protection if needed.

Vietnamese citizens are advised to stay updated with official announcements and follow local authorities’ instructions to avoid risks from potential aftershocks in the next 24 hours.

Citizens seeking support can contact the citizen protection hotlines of the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar at +95 966088 8998 or email: vnembmyr2012@gmail.com; or those of the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand at +66 898966653, email: vnemb.th@mofa.gov.vn. They can also contact the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affair's citizen protection hotline at +84 981 84 84 84./.