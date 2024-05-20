Support comes to Vietnamese business households impacted by Warsaw fire (Photo: VNA)





The Vietnamese Association in Poland announced that the community supporting department has received more than 900,000 PLN (230,000 USD) from donors and community organisations. Support will be delivered into different phases, covering all affected businesses.

Accordingly, the first round of money distribution for business households affected by the May 12 fire was held on May 18.

Besides, individuals, organisations and associations of the Vietnamese people in Poland also distributed essential items to them.

On the same day, the Embassy of Vietnam in Poland held a mobile consular reception at the support delivery point outside Marywilska 44 shopping mall to enable people to redo their documents./.