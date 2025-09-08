Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Super ‘blood moon’ visible in Vietnam

In the early hours of September 8, skywatchers in Vietnam will be able to witness a total lunar eclipse, commonly known as a “blood moon,” from around 2 am to nearly 4 am.

This rare super “blood moon” is among the most anticipated astronomical events of 2025, offering astronomy enthusiasts in Vietnam and across much of Asia a unique viewing opportunity.

    The super “blood moon” is one of the most awaited astronomical phenomena of 2025, drawing excitement from skywatchers in Vietnam and many Asian countries. Photo: VNA
