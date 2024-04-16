Dr. Jonathan Choi



“As Chairman of the Sunwah Group (Hong Kong), I am proud that our efforts over the past 55 years in Vietnam played a significant role in fostering economic cooperation and mutual development between Vietnam and China.” - Dr. Jonathan Choi, Chairman of the Sunwah Group, shared.



On the morning of April 15, in his welcoming speech at Grand Opening of the Horasis China Meeting 2024 with the theme “China and Vietnam drive ahead”, held in Binh Duong, Dr. Jonathan Choi - Member of National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Chairman of the Hong Kong - Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Guangdong - Hong Kong - Macao Bay Area Entrepreneurs Alliance, and also Chairman of the Sunwah Group (Hong Kong), highlighting the mutual growth and elevated economic ties between the two nations.



He said: “Over the years, our two nations have walked hand in hand, fostering economic collaboration and mutual growth. Recent strategic endeavors by our governments have propelled this relationship to new heights. Our bilateral trade has surged, breaking records year after year. Notably, China's emergence as Vietnam's largest customer for agricultural, forestry, and fisheries products highlights the depth of our economic ties.”



Dr. Jonathan Choi delivered welcome remarks at the Grand Opening of the Horasis China Meeting 2024.





“As Chairman of Sunwah Group (Hong Kong), I am proud that our endeavors over the past 55 years in Vietnam have been a significant part of this journey. Established in Hong Kong in 1957, Sunwah’s presence in Vietnam has grown with the country’s economic ascent, from iconic real estate ventures in Ho Chi Minh City to diverse investments in financial services, coffee trading, seafood, and agriculture. Through VinaCapital of which I am the Chairman, we have also invested in renewable energy, healthcare, and hospitality. Apart from business, I myself and Sunwah Group are keen on contributing to education, youth empowerment, culture and innovation with Cultural Centres and Innovation Centres in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as our dedication to the sustainable prosperity of Vietnam.” - Dr. Jonathan Choi further elaborated.



Grand Opening of the Horasis China Meeting 2024 gathered approximately 700 distinguished local and international participants, serving as a platform for dialogue and collaboration among leading minds in business, innovation, and governance.



The event brought together 300 esteemed members of the Horasis Visions Community, representing a diverse spectrum of industry leaders from China, Vietnam, and beyond. Co-hosted by Binh Duong Province, Becamex IDC, and the China Federation of Industrial Economics, it was aimed to boost cross-border partnerships for economic prosperity and regional collaboration.



Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (left) talks with Dr. Jonathan Choi and Secretary of the Binh Duong Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Loi (middle).



At the Opening Ceremony, Dr. Jonathan Choi also shared about Sunwah Group’s efforts and commitment in promoting investment, trade, culture, education, and innovation between the two countries. He affirmed that the Group will continue to contribute to Vietnam’s economic integration in the region through the deployment of upcoming cross-border projects. “In addition, through the chambers of commerce and business associations under my stewardship, including the Hong Kong Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, the Guangdong – Hong Kong – Macao Bay Area Entrepreneurs Alliance, and the Hong Kong – Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, we strive to promote a robust investment and trading partnership between Hong Kong, China and Vietnam. To realize this commitment, in January this year, the GBA Entrepreneurs Alliance has successfully established 4 Chapters in Three ASEAN countries including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia.” - He noted.



Previously, on the same day, Dr. Jonathan Choi and Mr. Jesse Choi, Regional Director of Sunwah Group in ASEAN, attended the meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Mr Tran Hong Ha. Dr Choi reported to the Deputy Prime Minister about his meeting with the Chairman of Vietnam National Assembly Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue in Kunming City (Yunnan Province, China) early this April. He also shared Sunwah Group’s commitments to promote cooperation in multiple sectors between Vietnam and China, especially the development of real estate and logistics projects in the Northern border provinces of Vietnam. In the southern region of Vietnam, Sunwah also signed strategic partnership with Binh Duong province and Becamex IDC to transform traditional Industrial Zones into green, smart, sustainable Industrial Zones; and at the same time, Sunwah will continue to join hands with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Ministry of Industry and Trade to promote the export of Vietnamese agricultural products to the Chinese market.



Mr. Jesse Choi (first from left), Dr. Jonathan Choi (sixth from left) and Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (middle).



The Deputy Prime Minister highly valued Dr Choi’s goodwill and Sunwah Group’s long-standing commitment to Vietnam’s socio-economic development. He emphasized that Vietnam and China has a long-standing relationship and has remarkable achievements in many aspects. As the world is facing many global challenges, the two nations need to strengthen cooperation in fields such as green transition, human resource development, technology transfer, aiming towards mutual prosperity and peace for the region and the world.



He expressed his hope that Sunwah Group will continue to bridge the business between China and Vietnam and attract the resources into Vietnam’s current strategic sectors such as hi-tech manufacturing, renewable energy, green technology and sustainable agriculture. He emphasised that the Vietnamese Government has been creating favourable conditions for FDI companies including Sunwah Group to grow their businesses in Vietnam.



Dr. Jonathan Choi (left) and Secretary of the Binh Duong Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Loi (right).





On this occasion, Mr Nguyen Van Loi, Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of Binh Duong and other Binh Duong provincial leaders also welcomed Sunwah delegation. The Secretary expressed his joy to have Dr Choi as the Honorary Guest of Binh Duong Province to join Horasis 2024 and see the burgeoning partnership between Sunwah Group and Becamex IDC. He hoped that the two sides would soon deploy cooperative projects producing impactful socio-economic outcomes for both Binh Duong and Vietnam as a whole.



At the MoU Signing Ceremony between Sunwah Group and Becamex IDC.



Also during the Grand Opening Ceremony, under the witness of Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Tran Hong Ha, Secretary of Binh Duong Provincial Party Committee Mr. Nguyen Van Loi, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Ho Chi Minh City Mr. Wei Huaxiang, Chairman of Sunwah Group Dr. Jonathan Choi, Chairman of Becamex IDC Mr. Nguyen Van Hung and leaders of ministries and agencies of Vietnam and Binh Duong province, Mr. Jesse Choi - Regional Director of Sunwah Group in ASEAN, and Mr. Pham Ngoc Thuan, General Director of Becamex IDC, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to leverage each other’s unique advantages and expertise to explore new business fields and models for business development and diversification in Vietnam./.