Sunset Town shines in Korean media as the “European gem of Vietnam”

“Is this really Vietnam?” – Choi Hyun-tae, a journalist from Segye Ilbo, one of South Korea’s leading daily newspapers, couldn’t hide his excitement upon arriving at Sunset Town in Phu Quoc.

The most romantic place in Vietnam

In a recently published travel feature, Segye Ilbo took readers on a vivid journey through Sunset Town in Phu Quoc, guided by journalist Choi Hyun-tae. The article opened with an intriguing question: “Have you ever visited Sunset Town – the miniature Europe of Vietnam?”

To him, Sunset Town unfolded like a living fairytale. Every street and hidden corner recalls iconic European landmarks – from Venice’s San Marco Bell Tower and Paris’s Arc de Triomphe to Almafi-style squares and cobblestone paths reminiscent of southern Italy.

Choi Hyun-tae’s first stop in Sunset Town was the iconic clock tower at La Festa Central Square – a structure that immediately captured his attention with its distinctly European architectural style. Adding to the charm were bright red vintage buggies, used as tour taxis to take visitors around the town. But the experience wasn’t just visually delightful. What impressed the journalist most was the quality of service and the genuine warmth of the staff. According to Choi, every buggy driver greeted him with a bright smile and offered tourists a chance to sit in the vehicle and take photos – even if they weren’t using the ride service.

Leaving La Festa Square, Choi ventured toward the S-shaped ceramic staircase just across from the clock tower – one of Sunset Town’s most popular “Instagrammable” spots. There, he witnessed a lively scene of young women in flowing white dresses striking elegant poses, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of an Italian fashion avenue. He compared the scene to the fashion capital of Milan, saying it was “so beautiful that people lined up just to get the perfect photo.”

Among the standout attractions at Sunset Town, the Kiss Bridge left a lasting impression on journalist Choi. Drawing inspiration from The Creation of Adam fresco in the Sistine Chapel and Vietnam’s age-old legend of Nguu Lang and Chuc Nu, the bridge is a striking symbol of cultural convergence between East and West. Its singular architecture – two gently curving walkways reaching toward each other with a deliberate 50-centimeter gap – was described by Choi as “the most romantic spot to confess one’s love as the sun sets over the sea.”

One-of-a-kind experiences in Phu Quoc

After taking in the vibrant sunset and pastel-toned streets of Sunset Town, journalist Choi Hyun-tae continued his journey by exploring “one-of-a-kind” experiences in Phu Quoc – most notably, the Guinness World Record-holding multimedia show Kiss of the Sea. Inspired by the love story between a Phu Quoc boy and a girl from the galaxy, the show mesmerizes with a dazzling blend of sound, light, 3D effects, and dynamic performances. “While the storyline may be familiar, the execution is undeniably spectacular,” he noted. The show culminates in a seven-minute fireworks display – a moment that left a lasting impression on Choi and the rest of the audience.

The Korean journalist also recounted a memorable journey aboard the world’s longest three-rope cable car to Hon Thom Island. Suspended 164 meters above sea level, the ride offered a mix of thrill and awe. From the cabin, he enjoyed sweeping views of the vibrant An Thoi Port bustling with boats, the endless turquoise sea, and lush primeval forests stretching as far as the eye could see.

“Upon arriving on Hon Thom Island, visitors are greeted by steady crowds, undeterred by the island’s tropical heat,” journalist Choi shared. He described the island as a “tropical playground” offering a wide variety of experiences for all ages. One highlight was Aquatopia Water Park, which impressed him with its adrenaline-pumping rides spread across six themed zones. After the excitement, Choi headed to Ciao Beach Club, where he relaxed with vibrant street food and a refreshing glass of Sun KraftBeer, soaking in the lively island atmosphere.

Beyond the vibrant, modern experiences, Choi Hyun-tae also made time to visit Ho Quoc Pagoda — a grand Buddhist temple perched on a hill overlooking the sea, known as a spiritual symbol that protects Phu Quoc Island. In his article, Choi not only recounted the journey in vivid detail but also expressed sincere admiration for a destination that blends contemporary architecture and artistic vision with a deep-rooted sense of cultural and spiritual heritage./.