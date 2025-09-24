Making news
Sun PhuQuoc Airways to open ticket sales from October 15
Sun PhuQuoc Airways will begin ticket sales on October 15 and is scheduled to launch its first commercial flight on November 1.
In its initial phase, the airline will develop a domestic network with Phu Quoc as its central hub, directly connecting the island to major tourism and economic centres across Vietnam. Planned flight frequencies include: Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City (8 flights/day), Hanoi – Phu Quoc (5 flights/day), HCM City – Phu Quoc (8 flights/day), Hanoi – Da Nang (3 flights/day), along with key routes such as HCM City – Da Nang, HCM City – Van Don, and Da Nang – Phu Quoc.
From 2026, the carrier intends to expand internationally with direct flights from Phu Quoc to Seoul (the Republic of Korea), Taiwan (China), Guangzhou, Beijing, Singapore, and Hong Kong. By 2027, the network will extend to India, the Middle East, Russia, and Europe, reinforcing the vision of making Phu Quoc an international aviation and tourism hub.
Under its development strategy, Sun PhuQuoc Airways will operate a fleet of seven aircraft in 2025, including A320CEO, A321CEO, and A321NEO models. By 2026, eight more aircraft will be added to support international expansion. Looking ahead to 2031, the airline plans to introduce 10 wide-body Boeing aircraft, enabling long-haul intercontinental services./.