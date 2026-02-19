Sun PhuQuoc Airways, Boeing sign agreement for 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

The signing ceremony between Boeing and Sun PhuQuoc Airways takes place on February 19 (Hanoi time) in the presence of Party General Secretary To Lam and high-ranking leaders from both Vietnam and the US. Photo: VNA

As part of the working visit of Party General Secretary To Lam and the high-level delegation to the US to attend the Gaza Board of Peace, Boeing and Sun PhuQuoc Airways, the airline of Sun Group, on February 18 signed an agreement for the purchase of 40 of Boeing’s most advanced 787-9 Dreamliner widebody aircraft, with an estimated total value of approximately 22.5 billion USD.



This aircraft is regarded as a “revolution in modern air travel.”



The signing ceremony between Sun PhuQuoc Airways and Boeing - the world’s leading aerospace company and one of the largest exporters in the United States, serving customers in more than 150 countries, took place in Washington, D.C., in the presence of Party General Secretary To Lam and senior leaders of both nations.



The agreement marks Vietnam’s large commercial aviation contracts, contributing to enhanced economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and the United States, while underscoring the increasingly proactive role of Vietnamese enterprises in the global aviation value chain.



Establishing a strong foundation for intercontinental flights



The selection of the 787-9 Dreamliner - Boeing’s most advanced widebody aircraft currently in service, clearly reflects Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ strategic ambition to build a truly intercontinental network. As part of the 787 Dreamliner family, widely recognized for redefining long-haul travel and regarded as a milestone in modern commercial aviation, the 787-9 accommodates approximately 296 passengers and offers a maximum range of 14,010 kilometers. With the capability to operate nonstop flights of up to 16 hours, the 787-9 enables the airline to launch direct intercontinental routes connecting Phu Quoc with the United States, major economic and tourism hubs in Europe such as the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, France and Germany, as well as the Middle East, CIS countries, Japan and Australia in the future. In addition to its superior operational performance, the 787-9 delivers 20–25% greater fuel efficiency and lower emissions compared to previous-generation aircraft, aligning with the airline’s long-term sustainability commitments.



This strategic investment lays the groundwork for establishing an “air bridge” linking Phu Quoc and Vietnam with the world, while bringing to life the “Resort in the Sky” vision elevating a five-star leisure experience to 10,000 meters. As direct intercontinental routes are introduced from the Pearl Island to major global economic centers, Phu Quoc is poised to emerge as an independent international gateway on the global aviation map.



Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of Sun Group, stated: “Our partnership with Boeing lays a solid foundation for building a world-class airline that is fully aligned with the luxury tourism and hospitality ecosystem Sun Group is developing. We selected the Boeing 787-9 not only for its superior operational performance, but because it is the ideal aircraft to realize our vision of bringing Phu Quoc to the world and bringing the world to Phu Quoc.”



Supporting sustainable growth and balanced US – Vietnam trade



As Vietnam ranks seventh among the United States’ largest trading partners in 2025, with bilateral trade reaching nearly 171 billion USD, large-scale agreements in high-technology sectors such as aviation carry particular significance.



The 22.5 billion USD transaction not only strengthens Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ intercontinental operational capabilities, but also directly contributes to the US aerospace manufacturing and services value chain. The order is expected to support jobs and production across Boeing’s facilities, while reinforcing confidence and fostering sustainable bilateral economic cooperation between enterprises of both countries.



Expanded connectivity will serve as a powerful catalyst for tourism, investment, and trade flows between Vietnam and the United States. As geographic distance is effectively shortened through efficient nonstop flights, economic exchange becomes more seamless. Investment in a modern widebody fleet is therefore not merely a commercial decision, but also a strategic component in enhancing national competitiveness and strengthening stable, balanced, and sustainable US–Vietnam economic relations.



"Today, we celebrate the order for up to 40 787 Dreamliners, which is a pivotal moment as your first direct purchase and Vietnam's largest Boeing widebody. This order reflects a clear vision to connect the Quoc with the world and build a premium full-service carrier. The 787 Dreamliner is uniquely situated for this mission," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.



According to Boeing’s forecast, Vietnam is projected to be Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing aviation market, with an annual growth rate of nearly 8% through 2030. With plans to expand its fleet to 100 aircraft by 2030, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is well positioned to capture the premium travel wave, contributing to the sustainable global rise of tourism in Phu Quoc and Vietnam.



As Vietnam’s first airline named after an island destination, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is developed by Sun Group under a “resort aviation” model, operating a hub-and-spoke network that directly connects Phu Quoc with domestic and international tourism and economic centers through nonstop routes, competitive fares, and a seamless experience integrated with the Pearl Island ecosystem. The airline has become one of the few young carriers in Vietnam to establish a fully integrated operational ecosystem, having completed key certifications from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam. From its milestone on August 10, 2025 to February 2026, less than six months, the airline expanded its fleet to 10 aircraft. In December 2025 and January 2026, SPA achieved the highest on-time performance among domestic carriers.



From now through the end of 2026, the airline plans to connect Phu Quoc with additional international destinations including Taipei and Kaohsiung (Taiwan, China); Seoul and Busan (the Republic of Korea); Bangkok (Thailand); Singapore; Hong Kong; and Mumbai and New Delhi (India).



With this record-breaking 22.5 billion USD agreement with Boeing, Sun PhuQuoc Airways further affirms its position and strong capabilities as a dynamic young airline./.